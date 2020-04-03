No shortage of medical supplies to fight COVID-19 outbreak: Govt

The government on Friday said there is no shortage of medical supplies across the country to fight COVID-19 outbreak. "Government of India is making sure that all the essential medical supplies are in place to fight COVID-19. 62 lifeline Udan flights transported over 15.4 tons of essential medical supplies in last five days," Union Minister for Chemical and Fertilizers D V Sadanada Gowda said in a tweet

The government is also paying full attention to the manufacturing activities of essential items like pharmaceuticals and hospital devices. For this, over 200 units in SEZs are operational, he added

"A Central Control Room has also been set up for close monitoring of the distribution of essential medical items and to address logistic related issues," Gowda said.

