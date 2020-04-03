Left Menu
Nitin Pandey of Instapolicy Promotes Unique Group Care Policy to Cover COVID-19 Expenses

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 18:02 IST
MUMBAI, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While a corporate group medical policy covers treatment related to COVID-19, the sum insured may be insufficient to cover the huge treatment charges due to prolonged period of isolation and monitoring. Keeping this in mind, Instapolicy - an IRDA regulated company - has launched a unique Group policy to meet expenses incurred. The sum insured for the COVID-19 cover is INR 5,00,000 and the pre- and post-hospitalization is for 30 and 60 days. The innovative policy is the brainwork of enterprising entrepreneur Nitin Pandey who bought out Instapolicy in July 2019, a non-operational defunct company at the time, and successfully re-launched the company in October 2019.

12 years ago, the insurance sector was only made up of a few big private corporations. This is when a young and dynamic Nitin Pandey forayed into the industry with the hopes of revolutionizing insurance broking by making insurance accessible to every Indian. Mr. Pandey's drive to achieve his dream of creating a pan India insurance aggregating platform started at a very early age. His first stint in the insurance sector was in 2007 when he joined ICICI Lombard along with his friend, as a sales officer. He was also simultaneously pursuing his Bachelor's in Computer Application from Allahabad University at the time. With his tremendous drive, he was able to achieve both professional and educational excellence. During his time at ICICI Lombard, he learnt a lot about the insurance sector and honed his sales and business development skills. In 2008, he had to leave the company due to some personal reasons.

Mr. Pandey then worked with a couple of major Insurance broking companies and expanded his portfolio. A few years later, after scaling the corporate ladder through his hard work and dedication, Mr. Pandey was promoted to the role of Head of Retail Corporate Business and Online Vertical in previous organization and transferred to Mumbai. In the previous organization along with his team of highly motivated individuals, he was able to set up a robust online network for Insurance broking. He was also instrumental in setting up an extensive offline channel, and because of this he frequently travelled between Lucknow and Mumbai. In July 2019, Mr. Pandey bought out Instapolicy, a non-operational defunct company at the time. He successfully re-launched the company in October 2019 with the help of his dedicated team which had supported him right from his earlier days. At Instapolicy, Mr. Pandey overlooked every aspect of operation and worked with astounding resilience to make Instapolicy one of the major players in its sector. He created a comprehensive and user-friendly platform for boosting Instapolicy's online business while also setting up an offline network of POSP's across major states to offer extensive offline assistance. Instapolicy, with Mr. Pandey at its helm as chairman, was able to achieve a gross premium of over 60 crores within the first 6 months of operations. Instapolicy now is a team of over 100 individuals with branches in over 8 state capitals and is operational in over 800 cities through its POSP network.

For 2020, Mr. Pandey is now working on a couple of new projects in the BFSI sector. He launched Insta Fin, an online aggregating platform providing financial services like PMS, debentures, bonds, loans, SIPs etc., in February 2020. He will soon be launching Insta Info Tech which will focus on B2B operations and will give an opportunity for entrepreneurs to create their own insurance brokerage platform by providing services like enterprise risk management (ERM), retail brokerage software, etc. Mr. Pandey also plans to expand Insta Group's portfolio into various other sectors as well, in the future and one can certainly say that his entrepreneurial drive isn't going to stop any time soon.

To know more about Mr. Pandey's incredible corporate journey, one can connect with him on his social media platforms. LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/nitinpandey9838 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/nitin.pandey.10 Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/nitinpandey9838 Twitter - https://twitter.com/nitin_pandey20 About Instapolicy Instapolicy is an Insurance Brokerage firm that ascends from extensive experience in the Indian Insurance market; backed by deep rooted relations with the decision makers in the Insurance industry. Established in 2007, we are proud to serve our clients in India by operating our branches in Delhi, Mumbai, Rest of Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka & Rajasthan. Their goal is to introduce new level of service excellence in the market and to raise the bar for competitors. Instapolicy is an IRDAI licensed broker with its core business to provide the best insurance solutions for customers. The Company is led by a team of experts having several years of rich experience in various fields of insurance. Instapolicy offers one of the best insurance consultations and solutions in the market, through a team of licensed professionals and sales consultants. With a pan India presence, the team puts its collective energies into ensuring that Clients get exactly what they need to protect the things that they value the most.

For more information, visit https://www.insta-policy.com/ PWR PWR.

