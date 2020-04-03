Left Menu
AITUC asks govt to curb hoarding of essential items

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 18:18 IST
The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) on Friday urged the government to take immediate steps to control hoarding of food and other essential items during the lockdown

The country is under a three-week lockdown till April 14 to contain the spread of Covid-19. "AITUC demands of immediate steps to control hoarding, ensure foods to destitutes, vulnerable and poor sections of the society," AITUC General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur said in a statement. There are continuous complaints from people that the prices of essential commodities are suddenly showing a spike, while retailers say they are getting these at high rates, the union noted. This indicates that hoarders and black marketers are out to make exorbitant profits from the miseries of the people, it said.  There has been no announcement from the Prime Minister for putting checks on hoarding of essential commodities, it added. "AITUC terms address of Prime Minister without any substance. No healing touch to suffering medical professionals or millions of migrant workers and the other poor masses,"  the statement said. Kaur said the people were expecting some kind of concrete steps to be announced by the Prime Minister to mitigate the problems being faced by them. Doctors, nurses, paramedical and allied staff as well as ASHA workers were attacked on Thursday at four places while discharging their duties, but nothing was said to condemn such behaviour, the union said. The doctors and nurses had stated earlier that they do not need clanging of thaalis, but safety equipment, hospital infrastructure and cooperation from the people, it added. The stranded migrant workers in various places or still on the highways needed to know how and when they will be taken care of. It is painful to know that a few of them have died in road accidents, hunger and exhaustion, it added.

