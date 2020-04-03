Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will honour all job offers, no salary cuts: Flipkart tells staff

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 19:28 IST
Will honour all job offers, no salary cuts: Flipkart tells staff

Flipkart has assured employees that the Walmart-owned company will not slash salaries and will honour the job offers extended even as the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted businesses in the country. Its quarterly townhall, virtually conducted on Thursday given the nationwide lockdown, saw the participation of over 8,000 employees of the e-commerce major.

During the townhall, Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy assured staff that the company remains committed to its employees, vendors and seller-partners, according to sources. He also said there would be no pay cuts and the company will honour all job offers made, including those for internships.

"A crisis is a great time to show your statesmanship, commitment and character. This is the time to contribute to nation building...We are honouring all commitments, campus placements and also looking at innovative ways of virtual inductions and onboarding," he was quoted as saying. Krishnamurthy also exhorted the employees to follow the safety measures advised by the government to protect themselves and their families.

Emailed query to Flipkart did not elicit any response. E-commerce companies have been struggling to deliver orders since the government ordered 21-day lockdown on March 24 to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Even though the government allowed delivery of essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment through e-commerce, players had complained of their delivery staff being hassled by police. With local authorities shutting down warehouses and stopping trucks from crossing state borders, e-commerce players have seen their operations getting disrupted. The companies have resumed operations and working to complete pending orders.

Flipkart had temporarily suspended operations last week and later resumed services the same day after assurance of safe passage of its supply chain and delivery executives by local law enforcement authorities. However, many of the household items still remain unavailable on the platform. With businesses halted, there are concerns that companies could resort to salary cuts and even retrenchment to contain costs. There have been reports that many businesses, including tech-led firms, have already rolled out pay cuts amid no business flowing in on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the day, online grocery platform bigbasket said it is looking at hiring 10,000 people for its warehouses and last-mile delivery to clear pending orders quickly and meet the spike in orders on account of the nationwide lockdown..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Virus deals ends to US hiring; Europe's hospitals buckle

The coronavirus outbreak finally snapped the United States record-breaking hiring streak of nearly 10 years, while US and European medical workers struggling to save ailing patients Friday watched supplies of medicine, protective equipment ...

EXCLUSIVE-Airline crisis forces Airbus to consider A320 output cuts

Airbus is studying a sharp cut in output of its top-selling A320 plane series amid an industry-wide slowdown triggered by the coronavirus crisis, sources familiar with the matter said. Europes leading planemaker is examining scenarios inclu...

Sanitising tunnel installed in Srinagar hospital

In a bid to contain the coronavirus spread, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation SMC has installed the first decontamination and sanitising tunnel at Chest Diseases CD Hospital in the city. The sanitising tunnel was installed on Thursday.The ...

No spraying of disinfectants inside buildings, UP Fire Service chief tells staff

The Fire Service headquarters here on Friday issued guidelines for sanitization in the light of coronavirus outbreak in the country and said no spraying will be done on humans and animals.No spraying to be done on humans or animals. No spra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020