Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nesco Group offers exhibition centre for accommodating migrant labourers amid lockdown

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 19:43 IST
Nesco Group offers exhibition centre for accommodating migrant labourers amid lockdown

Nesco Group of Companies has decided to offer its nearly 2 lakh sqft of space in its exhibition centre in Goregaon for accommodating migrant labourers who are affected due to the closure of infrastructure projects in the megapolis after the lockdown. Bombay Exhibition Center (BEC), a division of the Nesco Group, has tweaked and set up their exhibition halls to provide shelter and basic necessities to migrants, labourers and daily wagers, it said in a statement.

The management has set up almost 2 lakh sqft of exhibition hall space as a shelter home and has also coordinated with the BMC, local authorities and police to use the space for those who are homeless during this pandemic. These halls can accommodate over 10,000 people and hence would be a huge relief to in the current crisis, it said.

"Thousands of migrant workmen who have been adversely affected due to closure of infrastructure projects such as Mumbai metro, vital link-roads, coastal road and construction sites, have been left homeless. Although the BMC and the state government have been trying to accommodate them they need much more space," Nesco Chairman Sumant Patel said. Recently, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is undertaking several infrastructure projects in the megapolis had said that none of the 11,000 labourers working on these sites has migrated out and that they continue to stay in migration camps.

The lockdown has brought almost all economic activities to a halt, with daily wagers, especially migrant workers, employed in construction and other informal sectors forced to return to their respective villages, mostly on foot. Taking cognisance of the mass exodus, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had directed all state authorities to take care of all migrant labourers and provide them with basic necessities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Fiinovation joins hands with Admitad India to help daily wage earners

New Delhi India, April 3 ANI NewsVoir In order to insulate the economic repercussions of COVID-19 on the marginalised section of the society, especially the daily wage earners, Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. Fiinovation has joined ...

Take help from retd doctors, medical students if COVID-19 cases see sharp rise: LG to Delhi govt

Delhi Lieutenant Governor LG Anil Baijal asked the city government on Friday to take the help of retired doctors and medical students if the national capital witnesses a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the coming days, officials said. The L...

COVID-19 death toll in country rises to 62, cases to 2,547

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,547 in the country on Friday while the death toll rose to 62, registering a jump of 478 cases, according to Union health ministry data. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,322, while 162...

Dwayne Johnson sings 'You’re Welcome' while teaching his daughter how to wash hands

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock has recently shared a cute video of him singing the song Youre Welcome of his movie Moana with his adorable toddler, Tiana. In the clip, The Rock shares his pre-shower routine with his adorable 1-year-old. Sharin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020