Sharda Hospital joins fight against COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Gautam Buddh Nagar and neighbouring areas of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR, Sharda Hospital a state-of-the-art multi super-specialty hospital, has readied 200 bedded Isolation Ward which includes 20 bedded ICU with ventilators and Dialysis support to treat COVID (Corona Virus Disease) patients and put in place SOPs and measures to join the fight against Corona.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 19:58 IST
Sharda Hospital. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI/ NewsVoir): As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Gautam Buddh Nagar and neighbouring areas of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR, Sharda Hospital a state-of-the-art multi super-specialty hospital, has readied 200 bedded Isolation Ward which includes 20 bedded ICU with ventilators and Dialysis support to treat COVID-19 patients and put in place SOPs and measures to join the fight against Corona. A separate ward has been converted into an isolation ward with the requisite specialists, doctors, nurses and trained support staff. Sharda Hospital has ensured adequate supply of personal protective gear, ventilators, dialysis support, etc. The Hospital is procuring N-95 and PPE kits along with other consumables under CSR activity to provide and treat COVID-19 patients free of cost.

The UP-State Government is also supporting by providing PPE kits due to shortage of these materials. On assurance of Hon'ble Chief Minister of UP, quarantine room for health care workers (doctors/nurses and support team) will be provided by the Govt. of UP/ CMO Gautam Buddh Nagar District. Sharda Hospital will be sending all the collected samples to Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida for testing. "We are committed to tackle COVID-19. Not only have we prepared an isolation ward, but we have conducted mock drills to ensure speedy and adequate response, timely treatments and increased safety for patients and healthcare personnel during this challenging time. We are also getting ready to manage a large volume of patients if the need arises," said Ashutosh Niranjan, Medical Superintendent, Sharda Hospital.

"All Department Heads including nursing staff and faculty of allied health department have been instructed to create a work roaster for the staff to ensure equal distribution of work and adequate intervals of quarantine. All necessary personal safety arrangements for staff treating the coronavirus patients, including N95 masks and Personal Protective Gear are being sourced to ensure seamless continuity in providing the necessary services and care," he further added. The UP-State Government in its endeavour to be prepared due to the escalation in infection numbers, has requested private institutions to create and manage OPD, isolation beds, ICU beds and diagnostic services.

Sharda Hospital has joined this fight. Sharda University's School of Medical Sciences and Research (SU-SMSR) has also offered its research facilities to develop short- and long-term solutions to tackle the Corona Virus pandemic. The recently announced Rs. 50 lakhs insurance cover per person for frontline health workers involved in managing the coronavirus outbreak, are excellent initiatives of the Government of India.

Sharda Hospital expresses its gratitude for the support being offered by the Government of India and the UP-State Government, and assures best possible practices in providing world-class health care & emergency care services to all referred COVID-19 patients here. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

