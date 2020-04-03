Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fiinovation joins hands with Admitad India to help daily wage earners

In order to insulate the economic repercussions of COVID-19 on the marginalised section of the society, especially the daily wage earners, Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation) has joined hands with Admitad India, a part of Admitad- a global affiliate network.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 21:07 IST
Fiinovation joins hands with Admitad India to help daily wage earners
Fiinovation joins hands with Admitad India to help daily wage earners. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI/ NewsVoir): In order to insulate the economic repercussions of COVID-19 on the marginalised section of the society, especially the daily wage earners, Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation) has joined hands with Admitad India, a part of Admitad- a global affiliate network. As part of the partnership, a community level intervention has been designed to support the people living in the slum regions around Delhi-NCR, and also the migrant labourers.

Discipleship Centre, a Delhi-based NGO that has been actively working towards sustainable development of marginalized communities, will manage the on-ground implementation of the project. Ration kits along with essential commodities such as masks, sanitizers and hygiene kits will be donated to the families of the labourers and daily wagers. The project also envisions various precautionary and awareness measures for protection against COVID-19.

Fiinovation has been closely monitoring the situation since the outbreak of the epidemic and has been actively designing community-level social initiatives along with its implementation partners. The current public health conundrum requires concerted effort from all sections of the society and Fiinovation has been leading the way with its tireless efforts towards the cause.

"The impact of the novel coronavirus is multi-faceted and requires a concerted effort. Our initiative will benefit the daily wagers and labourers and save them from both the outbreak and destitution because of it. The initiative intends to act as a beacon that not only provides relief but also spreads awareness against the global pandemic," said Neha Kulwal, Country Manager, Admitad India. "As the country faces the threat posed by the outbreak of COVID-19 virus, our commitment towards public welfare remains unwavered. We along with our implementation partners have been taking affirmative actions against the epidemic and we will continue to be at the frontline to extend our support, especially where it is needed the most," said Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO, Fiinovation.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Putin: we want joint action on global oil markets to cut 10 mln bpd

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia wanted to see joint action on global oil markets and a production cut of around 10 million barrels per day of oil.Speaking in televised comments, Putin said Russia was ready to work with t...

New York reports highest daily increase in coronavirus deaths

New York has registered the highest daily increase in the number of deaths related to coronavirus with fatalities now standing at 2,935, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Friday. The total number of positive cases in the sta...

Telangana CM backs PM's call, asks people to light lamps on Sunday

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday urged people in the state to light lamps at 9 PM on April5 as sought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to display collective spirit in the fight against the coronavirus. People should lig...

IT Ministry starts hackathon to find solutions for coronavirus

The Ministry of Electronics and IT MeitY on Friday started a hackathon to find working solutions for overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic. Aim of this hackathon is to strengthen fight against COVID19.The winning ideas from few top participating...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020