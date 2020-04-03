Air India stops bookings till April 30

Air India on Friday said it has stopped bookings till April 30 and is awaiting a decision after April 14, when the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end

Bookings have been stopped for both domestic and international routes

Domestic and international commercial flights in the country are suspended till April 14 amid the lockdown to curb spreading of coronavirus infections. An airline spokesperson said bookings have now been closed till April 30 from Friday. "We are awaiting a decision post April 14," the spokesperson added. On Thursday, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said airlines are free to take ticket bookings for any date after April 14. The 21-day nationwide lockdown began on March 25.

