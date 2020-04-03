Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's FTSE 100 ends with a weekly loss as insurers slide on dividend woes

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 22:13 IST
Britain's FTSE 100 ends with a weekly loss as insurers slide on dividend woes

Britain's FTSE 100 share index logged its fifth weekly decline in six on Friday, with insurers leading losses after a European Union regulator urged them to halt shareholder payouts, while oil stocks retreated after a recent surge. The blue-chip index closed down 1.2%, and mid-cap shares ended 2.3% lower.

Legal & General, Aviva and Prudential fell by between 3% and 10% after the regulator asked insurers and reinsurers in the EU to suspend dividends and share buybacks, and consider postponing bonuses as a buffer against possible losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. British insurers still need to follow EU insurance regulations during the Brexit transition period. Legal & General said it still planned to pay a 2019 dividend.

"The action from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England in relation to bank dividend should have been a warning for insurers," CMC Markets analyst David Madden said. "In this day and age, you want to make sure that you're as liquid as possible." With many companies announcing freezes or cuts in their payout policies, notably in the banking sector, Barclays on Wednesday forecast that dividend paid by companies listed on the pan-European STOXX 600 index will fall by about 40% this year.

The FTSE 350 life insurance index is down 40% this year, compared with a 28% drop in the blue-chip index, also amid concerns over potential large claims due to the coronavirus outbreak. Both the FTSE 100 and the FTSE Mid 250 logged weekly losses as data from across the world confirmed investor fears of a sharp economic slump driven by the outbreak.

A survey showed Britain's services and manufacturing firms suffered a record downturn in March. After Thursday's numbers showed another record surge in U.S. weekly jobless claims, investors were less shocked to see the U.S. economy shedding 701,000 jobs in March.

Shares in BP and Royal Dutch Shell fell more than 4%, after rallying on Thursday, although oil prices climbed further on hopes of a huge global supply cut deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Information services provider Ascential tumbled 14.2% as it scrapped its 2019 dividend and said it was commercially not viable to run the Cannes Lions Festival this year.

London's bus operators First Group, Go-Ahead Group , National Express and Stagecoach Group gained between 4% and 12% as they welcomed 167 million pounds ($204 million) in aid from the government to keep commuter services running for essential staff. ($1 = 0.8169 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College in Himachal to be dedicated hospital for COVID-19

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday gave its nod to make Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College a dedicated hospital for treating COVID-19 patients. Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has given its...

Air India closes all bookings till April 30

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, the Air India on Friday announced that it is closing all bookings till April 30.Bookings are now closed till April 30 from today for all domestic and international routes. We are ...

LTA give 20 million pound rescue package to grassroots tennis

The Lawn Tennis Association has pledged a 20 million 24 million rescue package to protect the sports grassroots in Britain during the coronavirus. Just two days after Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since World War II, the LTA an...

SpiceJet works out deferral arrangements for foreign exchange facility

SpiceJet on Friday said it has worked out deferral arrangements with financial institutions for its foreign exchange facility. Commercial flight operations have been suspended till April 14 as part of larger efforts to prevent spreading of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020