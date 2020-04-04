Hyundai Motor India Foundation Ramps-Up Initiatives to Support India’s Fight Against COVID-19

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 15:09 IST
Progress for Humanity New Delhi, Delhi, India: Business Wire India • Funds will be donated to PM CARES Fund and Tamil Nadu CM Public Relief Fund • Assistance in the form of much needed consumables will be provided to Hospitals in IndiaHyundai will join hands with local vendors to develop medical equipment such as Ventilators • Lays Strong Road Map to realise its Global Vision- ‘Progress for Humanity’ ​Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has extended its spectrum of CSR initiatives in support of India’s fight against COVID-19. In its endeavour to provide assistance to the Central and State governments, Hyundai will not only contribute towards different Relief Funds but is also prepping to provide the Indian Medical Fraternity with much needed protective and patient care equipment. Commenting on the initiative, Mr. SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “In these challenging times, our Global Vision – ‘Progress for Humanity’, holds us firmly rooted to core values of community service. Hyundai is committed to support India in this fight against the COVID-19 crisis and we are advancing our CSR initiatives that are aimed at enhancing support and care of society & communities.” Hyundai will undertake CSR initiatives such as: • Contribution towards the PM CARES Fund • Contribution towards Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund • Provide Advanced and Precise COVID-19 Diagnostic kits imported from South Korea • In-house development of a prototype ventilator: already submitted to Government of Tamil Nadu for consideration • Provide protective and patient care equipment/ materials to various states • HMIL will provide daily necessary food material in the form of dry ration to needy people in coordination with local Government.

Hyundai has also announced initiatives to support customers in these challenging times. Customers who were unable to avail vehicle’s Warranty/Extended Warranty/Free Service due to Health Emergency or Dealership shutdown in affected cities, HMIL will offer extended support of 2 months. Customers (Doctors/Police/Bankers etc) who are in essential services are already being given Road Side Assistance by Allianz Partner/Dealers, in case of any emergency. About HMIL Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC). HMIL is India’s first smart mobility solutions provider and the number one car exporter since inception in India. It currently has 11 car models across segments SANTRO, GRAND i10, GRAND i10 NIOS, ELITE i20, AURA, VENUE, Spirited New VERNA, All New CRETA, ELANTRA, New 2020 TUCSON & KONA Electric. HMIL’s fully integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing plant near Chennai boasts of advanced production, quality and testing capabilities.

HMIL forms a critical part of HMC’s global export hub. It currently exports to around 88 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia and Asia Pacific. To support its growth and expansion plans, HMIL currently has 517 dealers and more than 1,330 service points across India. In its commitment to provide customers with cutting-edge global technology, Hyundai has a modern multi-million-dollar R&D facility in Hyderabad. The R&D centre endeavours to be a centre of excellence in automobile engineering. Log on to www.hyundai.co.in for more information For more social media updates; follow Hyundai Motor India on: www.facebook.com/HyundaiIndia www.twitter.com/HyundaiIndia www.youtube.com/HyundaiIndia www.instagram.com/hyundaiindia PWR PWR

