Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panic buying amid COVID-19 can impact global food supply chain: WPF

The unfolding COVID-19 pandemic is so far having little impact on the global food supply chain but that could change for the worse if anxiety-driven panic by major food importers takes hold, the World Food Programme (WFP) has said.

ANI | New York | Updated: 04-04-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 15:26 IST
Panic buying amid COVID-19 can impact global food supply chain: WPF
The report says it is essential to monitor food prices and markets. Image Credit: ANI

The unfolding COVID-19 pandemic is so far having little impact on the global food supply chain but that could change for the worse if anxiety-driven panic by major food importers takes hold, the World Food Programme (WFP) has said. In a new report titled 'COVID-19: Potential impact on the world's poorest people,' the United Nations agency said that global markets for basic cereals are well-supplied and prices generally low.

However, it said, given the highly globalised nature of food production and supply, commodities need to move from the world's breadbaskets to where they are consumed -- and COVID-19-related containment measures are starting to make this more challenging. "Disruptions are so far minimal. Food supply is adequate and markets are relatively stable," said WFP Senior Spokesperson Elizabeth Byrs noting that global cereal stocks are at comfortable levels and the outlook for wheat and other staple crops is positive for the rest of this year.

"But we may soon expect to see disruptions in food supply chains," she said adding that if big importers lose confidence in the reliable flow of basic food commodities, panic buying could ensue, driving prices up. For low-income countries, the consequences could be devastating with long-term repercussions, with coping strategies coming at the expense of such essential services as health and education.

The report recalled that when a food price crisis struck in 2008, the world's poorest households -- which typically spend the largest share of income on food -- suffered disproportionately. Other potential sources of disruption include blockages along transport routes -- a particular concern for fresh produce -- and quarantine measures that could impede farmers' access to markets.

Going forward, the WFP report said that it is essential to monitor food prices and markets, and to transparently disseminate information -- thus helping to strengthen government policies while also averting public panic and social unrest. It added that in places where food insecurity is caused by restricted access rather than lack of availability, cash-based transfers -- which can often be made through contactless solutions -- should be considered as a standard response.

"Planning in-kind food assistance is essential," said the report noting that supply chain disruptions are likely to affect higher-value items first. Such items involve more tiers of suppliers, human interaction and dependency on few suppliers -- putting specialised nutritious food more at risk than staples.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Wes Anderson’s ‘French Dispatch’ delayed till October

Critically-acclaimed filmmaker Wes Andersons much-anticipated film The French Dispatch will now hit the theatres on October 16 this year. The Searchlight Pictures film was set to bow out worldwide on July 24 but has been postponed due to th...

PVR looks at social distancing in its theatres after lockdown, says PVR Cinemas CEO

PVR, the largest theatre chain in India, is looking at seat distancing in its halls as one of the out of the box ways to ensure audiences feel safe about returning to the movies after the coronavirus forced lockdown is over, says PVR Cinema...

CRPF, Assam Police spreading coronavirus lockdown message through songs

CRPF personnel were singing a song from a popular Hindi film in neighbouring areas of Guwahati on Saturday urging people to stay indoors during coronavirus lockdown. Some policemen were also doing so to keep their morale up during night pat...

COVID-19: 8 hospitals earmarked in 4 Konkan districts

Eight hospitals with 745 beds in four districts of Maharashtras Konkan division have been earmarked as facilities to treat COVID-19 patient, officials said here on Saturday. These hospitals are in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020