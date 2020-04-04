Left Menu
Development News Edition

PayU launches a number of innovative initiatives to support businesses amidst COVID-19 pandemic

PayU, India's leading payment gateway, has launched several innovative initiatives to help merchants, small and medium businesses and entrepreneurs manage the disruption caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 17:34 IST
PayU launches a number of innovative initiatives to support businesses amidst COVID-19 pandemic
PayU launches a number of innovative initiatives to support businesses amidst COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI/ PRNewswire): PayU, India's leading payment gateway, has launched several innovative initiatives to help merchants, small and medium businesses and entrepreneurs manage the disruption caused by the COVID-19 crisis. With the entire nation coming together to fight the battle against a deadly virus, PayU's measures are aimed at enabling businesses to be more productive and collaborative in these challenging times.

Some of the key initiatives are mentioned below. At a time when SMBs are in critical need to be digitally ready, PayU is offering to build a free website for any merchant's business with a built-in payment gateway and get 100 percent TDR waiver on the first Rs. 50,000 worth of business done via PayU. Whether a merchant is selling over the counter, delivering products or sending invoices to the customer, PayU will help them run businesses as smoothly as possible.

Through Startups Helping Startups platform launched by PayU, emerging businesses can take help from each other in these challenging times. With as many as 32 partners such as Shopify, ZOHO, Shopmatic, Verloop, Atlassian etc., start-ups can avail offers ranging from setting up e-commerce stores at Rs. 50 per month to free web, app and Whatsapp Chatbots for customer support automation. To facilitate easy lending for businesses and help businesses get easy credit, PayU has partnered with Indifi to bring easy loans for our merchants who need credit to run their business smoothly. Merchants can avail loan amounts up to Rs. 50 lakhs with offers such as revolving line of credit with flexibility of drawdown as and when needed and pro-rata interest calculated on daily outstanding amount. Term loans with one-time lumpsum disbursement with a flexible tenure of three months to 24 months will also be available.

For details of the initiatives by PayU, please refer to https://www.payu.in/covid-19-response. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Hope Centre takes care of concerns of engineers, power grids: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said the concerns of power grids and engineers too are being taken care of by the Central government in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modis appeal to switch off lights for nine minutes fro...

Officers who came in contact with Bhopal Health Dept Director being quarantined: Bhopal DC

All those people who came in contact with COVID-19 positive J Vijay Kumar, the Director of Bhopal Health Department, are being quarantined, Bhopal District Collector DC Tarun Kumar Pithode said on Saturday. A list of officers who came in co...

Soccer-Ex-Man Utd striker Berbatov says Liverpool fully deserve title

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov said their traditional foes Liverpool deserves to be crowned Premier League champions and it would be unfair on the Anfield side if the season cannot be completed due to the coronavirus outb...

Apollo Clinics launches Fever Clinics

Hyderabad, Apr 4 PTI Apollo Clinics, a division of Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited, announced the launch of specialised Fever Clinics to address public concerns about fever and related symptoms in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020