Yes Bank commits Rs 10 crore for COVID-19 relief works

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 21:40 IST
Yes Bank commits Rs 10 crore for COVID-19 relief works
The struggling private sector lender, which had to be bailed out through state-run SBI and a consortium of private sector banks, will donate Rs 10 crore into the PM-Cares Fund. Image Credit: ANI

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Saturday committed Rs 10 crore to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The struggling private sector lender, which had to be bailed out through state-run SBI and a consortium of private sector banks, will donate Rs 10 crore into the PM-Cares Fund.

"The Bank stands in support of the Honourable Prime Minister's call for joint action in tackling the unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19," a statement said. Meanwhile, mid-tier information technology firm Persistent Systems has also committed Rs 25 crore for relief efforts, the Pune-based company said in a statement.

Multiplex chain operator Inox has also made a commitment of Rs 5 crore towards various relief efforts, its head Siddharth Jain tweeted. This includes Rs 2 crore each to the PM-Cares Fund, and a clutch of other government bodies and the remaining Rs 1 crore towards providing personal protective equipment to health workers and food to stuck migrants in Maharashtra, he said.

