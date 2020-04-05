Yemen's Saudi-aligned govt says Houthis attacked oil pipeline pumping station in Ma'rib - Saudi Press Agency

Yemen's Saudi-aligned govt says Houthis attacked oil pipeline pumping station in Ma'rib - Saudi Press AgencyReuters | Dubai | Updated: 05-04-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 12:01 IST
The oil ministry of the internationally-recognized, Saudi-aligned government in Yemen said on Sunday the Iran-aligned Houthi group had attacked an oil pipeline pumping station in the province of Ma'rib, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.
The pipeline is operated by the Safer oil company, owned by Yemen's Saudi-aligned government, the agency added, without giving details on the attack. A spokesman for the Houthi group was not immediately reachable for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
