Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF likely to delay release of third tranche of $6 bn loan to Pak due to COVID-19 pandemic: report

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 05-04-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 12:25 IST
IMF likely to delay release of third tranche of $6 bn loan to Pak due to COVID-19 pandemic: report
File photo Image Credit: ANI

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is likely to delay the release of its third tranche of the total USD 6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) to cash-strapped Pakistan in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic, according to a media report on Sunday. Pakistan in December last had received the second tranche amounting to USD 454 million. The delay of the release of the third tranche, amounting to USD 450 million, will be likely due to the surfacing of new realities on the macroeconomic front following the coronavirus pandemic, The News International reported.

"Under the existing arrangement of USD 6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EEF), the approval of the third tranche might be delayed for some time because all macroeconomic targets have shaken, arising out a requirement to re-adjust macroeconomic targets," it noted. The IMF in July last year had approved the USD 6 billion loan over a period of three years for Pakistan. It was aimed at returning sustainable growth to the country's fragile economy and improve the standards of living.

Pakistan's finance ministry had approached the IMF in August 2018 for a bailout package when the Imran Khan government took over. Quoting sources, the report said, there are two possibilities under consideration.

One was to complete the second review after the next budget for 2020-21 and second was to club second and third reviews of the EFF for providing third and fourth tranches together probably in July 2020. The next IMF review meeting is expected by late April or early May 2020. However, the report said the IMF has agreed to consider Pakistan's separate request of providing USD 1.4 billion under the Rapid Finance Instrument (RFI) for combating the coronavirus outbreak.

At the same time, it noted that when IMF's Resident Chief in Pakistan Teresa Daban Sanchez was contacted for inquiring about the approval of USD 1.4 billion under RFI, she replied, "It is not yet announced by the IMF's Board of Directors… hopefully, it will be done by mid-April." Pakistan has reported over 2,880 cases of coronavirus and 45 deaths due to the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Allocating 5 Karachi graveyards for COVID-19 burials at 11th hr highlights Pak's unpreparedness

Pakistan is so unprepared for the fight against coronavirus that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation KMC at the 11th hour had to allocate five graveyards in the city for the burial of infection-related deaths. KMC Graveyard Department Dire...

Spike Lee, Pedro Almodovar and other filmmakers to curate exhibits for Academy Museum

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that Spike Lee, Pedro Almodovar and other filmmakers will collaborate on exhibitions for the upcoming Academy Museum. After a long period of eight years, since the project was fi...

IMF likely to delay release of third tranche of $6 bn loan to Pak due to COVID-19 pandemic: report

The International Monetary Fund IMF is likely to delay the release of its third tranche of the total USD 6 billion Extended Fund Facility EFF to cash-strapped Pakistan in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic, according to a media rep...

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom expecting a girl

Singer Katy Perry, who is expecting her first child with actor Orlando Bloom, has revealed that they are set to welcome a baby girl. The 35-year-old singer shared the news on Instagram on Friday.Its a girl, Perry captioned a picture of Bloo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020