Left Menu
Development News Edition

Data consumption in rural area jumped nearly 100 pc within a month: CSC CEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 16:36 IST
Data consumption in rural area jumped nearly 100 pc within a month: CSC CEO

Data consumption in rural India on the network of CSC SPV jumped nearly 100 per cent within a month - especially during the lockdown period, a top official of the entity said on Sunday. CSC e-Governance Services India, which holds licence for providing internet services, recorded an increase in data consumption to 4.7 terabyte (TB) as on March 30 from 2.7 TB on March 10.

"Based on the growth trend, data consumption on the CSC SPV network is estimated to have increased by close to 100 per cent till date," CSC SPV CEO Dinesh Tyagi told PTI. He said that a major spike in data consumption has been recorded since the time lockdown started.

"Beside the surge of data consumption in rural areas, there has been a high demand of FTTH (Fiber to Home). In the month of March 20, more than 3 lakh subscribers registered across 50,000 Gram Panchayats for FTTH," Tyagi said. CSC also provides wifi hotspot in around 25,000 gram panchayats in the name of CSC Wi-fi Choupal services.

According to the CSC data, Wi-Fi Choupal has more than 12 lakh registered subscribers who use this as a supplement to their mobile connection. "This clearly indicates the high appetite of internet data in rural areas, which in future can be pivotal in bridging Digital Divide and If nurtured with regular organic feed of educational and informational content rural India can be Digitally Empowered and Transformed," Tyagi noted.

There are more than 60 crore internet users in India and out of this about 29 crore are in rural areas. The government is implementing BharatNet project with a view to provide broadband facility to every rural household and has roped in CSC SPV, an organisation under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, to operate , manage and support BharatNet at the panchayat level.

As of now over one lakh panchayats have been enabled to provide broadband services under the BharatNet project..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 4.1 days: Health Ministry

In India, the patient of COVID-19 is doubling in 4.1 days which would have been 7.4 days had Tablighi Jamaat event not taken place, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare here on Sunday. Our doubling rate at present is 4.1 day...

Exclusion of AIMIM from PM's meeting an insult: Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said his party being denied participation in the proposed interaction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on COVID-19 was an insult to the people of Hyderabad and Aurgangabad, the two Lok Sabha constituencies re...

Govt likely to allow flight operations in staggered manner post lockdown

The government is likely to allow domestic and international flight operations in India in a staggered manner after the 21-day lockdown is lifted on April 14 midnight, officials said on Sunday. The aviation sector has been hit hard by the c...

Singapore reports 120 new coronavirus cases in record daily jump

Singapores health ministry on Sunday confirmed 120 more coronavirus cases, the most new infections reported in a single day for the city-state.The number of new cases is a 60 increase over the 75 reported on Saturday, which was the previous...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020