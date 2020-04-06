Major ports, PSUs under shipping ministry contribute Rs 52 cr to PM-CARES Fund

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, India's major ports and PSUs under the Ministry of Shipping on Monday announced contributing Rs 52 crore to the PM-CARES Fund to fight the pandemic. India has 12 major ports -- Deendayal (erstwhile Kandla), Mumbai, JNPT, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Kamarajar (earlier Ennore), V.O. Chidambaranar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia).

"All major ports and public sector undertakings under the Ministry of Shipping have decided to contribute Rs 52 crore as CSR fund to the 'Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund' (PM-CARES Fund) which has been created to provide relief to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic-affected people," the Ministry of Shipping said in a statement. Apart from 12 major ports, other entities under the shipping ministry which contributed to the Fund include Cochin Shipyard Ltd, which contributed Rs 2.5 crore; Dredging Corporation and DGLL pledged Rs 1 crore each; IPRCL Rs 0.5 crore; Shipping Corporation of India Rs 0.37 crore; and SDCL Rs 0.094 crore.

Among the major ports, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust contributed the highest Rs 16.40 crore from corporate social responsibility (CSR) to the PM-CARES Fund, followed by Rs 8 crore each by Deendayal Port Trust and Paradip Port Trust, and Rs 4 crore each by Kamarjar Port and New Mangalore Port Trust. V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust gave Rs 2 crore to the Fund for fight against COVID-19, while Vishakhapatnam Port Trust, Kolkata Port Trust and Mumbai Port Trust contributed Rs 1 each crore each to the Fund.

Among others, Cochin Port Trust contributed Rs 0.54 crore, Chennai Port Trust Rs 0.50 crore and Mormagao Port Trust Rs 0.25 crore. The death toll due to novel coronavirus in the country rose to 109 and the number of cases climbed to 4,067 on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.