Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Singapore to close Changi Airport's terminal 2 for 18 months following fall in demand

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 06-04-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 15:49 IST
Coronavirus: Singapore to close Changi Airport's terminal 2 for 18 months following fall in demand

Singapore will suspend operations of Changi Airport's terminal 2 for 18 months from the beginning of next month following a sharp drop in passenger traffic due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Changi Airport is Singapore's main civilian airport and is one of the largest transportation hubs in Asia. It has four terminals.

"We will save on running costs for the airport operator, retail tenants, airlines and ground handlers," Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan told Parliament on Monday, after announcing plans to halt operations at the airport's terminal 2 from May 1. One terminal is enough to handle the current traffic at the airport, he said.

"While full recovery this year is unlikely, partial recovery next year is probable. We must be ready to lead and to ride the recovery when it happens," said the minister. Air travel demand has plunged with the coronavirus spreading across the world, severely affecting Changi Airport.

"Importantly, it also allows us to speed up the current upgrading works at T2 (terminal 2) and shorten the project time by up to one year," The Straits Times quoted Minister Khaw as saying. With the suspension of terminal 2, airlines will be reallocated in the remaining terminals.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will consolidate its operations in terminal 3, the daily reported. Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat had said last month that the number of passengers arriving at the airport fell by more than 90 per cent since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Reduced demand arising from the outbreak and travel restrictions worldwide also hit SIA hard with the carrier cutting 96 per cent of its scheduled flights till end of April. Khaw acknowledged the turmoil in the aviation sector but pointed out that businesses must be prepared to capitalise on opportunities when the economy recovers.

“Right now, one terminal is enough to handle the current volume of demand. We can close down one or two terminals. But we must think about post-pandemic recovery," the minister said. The novel coronavirus has claimed nearly 70,000 lives and infected over 1.2 million people across the world after it first surfaced in China in December. It has triggered fears of an economic slowdown and massively hit the tourism and aviation sectors.

In Singapore, there are over 1,300 virus cases and six deaths so far..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Police arrest 150 protesting doctors, paramedics in Balochistan

Police here on Monday arrested doctors and medical staff, who were protesting over the lack of personal protective equipment PPE kits for safety during the treatment of coronavirus patients. President of the Young Doctors Association Yasir ...

Britain's BT commits to no job losses over coronavirus

The head of Britains biggest telecoms firm BT said he would donate his salary to health workers for at least six months and award a pay rise to his frontline staff who are maintaining broadband networks during the coronavirus shutdown.Phili...

Vietnam's Dung Quat refinery may delay maintenance to 2021 due to coronavirus - sources

Vietnams Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Co will likely delay maintenance of its Dung Quat refinery, initially scheduled to begin on June 12, due to the coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in travel curbs, two sources familiar with t...

British PM Johnson in hospital for coronavirus tests but said to be still in charge

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was undergoing tests in hospital on Monday as he is still suffering coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19, but the government insisted he remained in charge.Johnson, who had be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020