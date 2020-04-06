Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran says European barter system 'good omen' but insufficient

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 06-04-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 15:57 IST
Iran says European barter system 'good omen' but insufficient

Iran on Monday welcomed the launch of a European barter system to bypass US sanctions as a "good omen" but said it was insufficient in light of the Europeans' commitments. Britain, France and Germany said last week they had carried out the first transaction through the Instex mechanism to deliver medical supplies to Iran, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the first official reaction to the development, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said the transaction had involved "a few hundred thousand euros (dollars)". "We see the launch of Instex as a good omen," Mousavi said in a televised news conference.

But "what the Islamic Republic of Iran expects (from now on) is for the Europeans to fulfil the rest of their commitments in various fields (such as) banking, energy, insurance," he added. Iran has struggled to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus which officials say has claimed over 3,600 lives and infected more than 58,000 in the country since February 19.

Calls have mounted for the United States to ease its sanctions on Iran so that the Islamic republic can adequately respond to the COVID-19 crisis. Washington reimposed crippling sanctions on Tehran in May 2018 after withdrawing from an international deal that put curbs on its arch enemy's nuclear programme.

In response, the three European countries party to the nuclear deal -- Britain, France and Germany -- announced the creation of Instex in January 2019. But the implementation of the mechanism has been slow, with Iran and the Europeans blaming each other for the delay.

Instex functions as a clearing house and allows European companies to trade with Iran without exposing themselves to the consequences of US sanctions. It is designed to be open to other companies, particularly from China or Russia, which are also party to the 2015 nuclear agreement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

As infections balloon, coronavirus squeezes Europe's armed forces

Military forces across Europe have scaled back operations and imposed stricter rules on personnel to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus among staff who often live and work in close quarters, making them more vulnerable to infection. ...

President, PM, MPs to take a pay cut to fund govt's efforts to fight COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all Union ministers along with over 750 Members of Parliament&#160;MPs will take a 30 per cent salary cut for one year and the amount will be used to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, Union ministe...

India's domestic air traffic to fall to 90 mn this fiscal: Report

Domestic air traffic is expected to drop to 80-90 million passengers in the current fiscal and delivery of more than 200 planes to Indian carriers are likely to be deferred by up to two years, according to a report. The combination of COVID...

GSK to partner with Vir for potential COVID-19 treatments, invest $250 mln

British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc will invest 250 million in Vir Biotechnology Inc and collaborate to develop potential treatments for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the companies said on Monday. Drugmakers across ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020