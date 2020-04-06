Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fitch downgrades Cairn India to 'B+' on lower oil prices

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 15:59 IST
Fitch downgrades Cairn India to 'B+' on lower oil prices

Fitch Ratings on Monday said it has downgraded ratings of Vedanta Group firm Cairn India Holdings Ltd's rating as a drop in oil prices will hurt earnings of the company. Fitch downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Cairn India Holdings Limited (CIHL) to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The outlook is stable.

"The downgrade follows a revision of our forecast for weaker economic growth stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, which is likely to pressure commodities," it said in a statement. It revised down its price assumptions for zinc, aluminium and oil and gas, which together contribute about 90 per cent of Vedanta Resources Ltd's (VRL), previously known as Vedanta Resources PLC) pre-tax profits.

VRL is the parent of Vedanta Ltd (VLTD), India's largest private upstream oil and gas producer, which fully owns CIHL. The stable outlook reflects the expectation that VLTD's credit profile should remain steady.

Fitch expected the EBITDA contribution from oil and gas business to drop by about 45 per cent in FY21 and 20 per cent in FY22 due to falling oil prices and volume growth. "We expect the lower oil prices to be partly offset by decreased operating expenses, as the cost of some raw materials is linked to the oil price." CIHL also expects further cost cuts, as contractor prices are typically negotiated lower in case of a persistent low oil-price environment, it said. VRL, it said, has the ability to defer capex for some of its oil and gas and other mineral projects to mitigate a drop in cash flow from the low-price environment. "We do not expect the company to proceed with certain big-ticket oil and gas projects till the trajectory of oil prices reverses." The company also has flexibility in adjusting exploration capex. Nonetheless, its overall capex is still substantial, which, along with lower profitability from key business segments, is likely to result in neutral to negative free cash flow over the medium-term.

Fitch said it expects VLTD's earnings to be weaker than previous expectations. "This reflects a cut of 39 per cent and 21 per cent in our crude-oil price assumptions, a cut of 11 per cent and 10 per cent in our aluminium LME (London Metal Exchange) price assumptions and a cut of 15 per cent and 7 per cent in our Zinc LME price assumptions over FY21 and FY22, respectively." However, the company's operations are expected to improve over FY21-FY22 on cost rationalisation at its zinc and aluminium businesses and volume ramp-up post any temporary weakness due to the coronavirus pandemic, cushioning the effect of weaker prices. "We forecast the cost of VLTD's aluminium production to fall to below USD 1,500 per tonne over the next two years," it said. "VLTD's low-cost operations across key commodities should help it to defend its margins during the currently weak industry conditions; this underpins our Stable Outlook. Cash flow volatility is further lowered by VLTD's commodity diversification, with zinc, O&G and aluminium contributing 47 per cent, 32 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively, to FY19 EBITDA." PTI ANZ BAL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

As infections balloon, coronavirus squeezes Europe's armed forces

Military forces across Europe have scaled back operations and imposed stricter rules on personnel to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus among staff who often live and work in close quarters, making them more vulnerable to infection. ...

President, PM, MPs to take a pay cut to fund govt's efforts to fight COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all Union ministers along with over 750 Members of Parliament&#160;MPs will take a 30 per cent salary cut for one year and the amount will be used to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, Union ministe...

India's domestic air traffic to fall to 90 mn this fiscal: Report

Domestic air traffic is expected to drop to 80-90 million passengers in the current fiscal and delivery of more than 200 planes to Indian carriers are likely to be deferred by up to two years, according to a report. The combination of COVID...

GSK to partner with Vir for potential COVID-19 treatments, invest $250 mln

British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc will invest 250 million in Vir Biotechnology Inc and collaborate to develop potential treatments for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the companies said on Monday. Drugmakers across ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020