Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan PM proposes state of emergency over virus, USD 1-trillion stimulus

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 06-04-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 16:22 IST
Japan PM proposes state of emergency over virus, USD 1-trillion stimulus

Japan's prime minister on Monday proposed a state of emergency for several major regions seeing a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, as well as a stimulus package worth $1 trillion to cushion the impact on the world's third-biggest economy. The official declaration of the state of emergency would likely come as soon as Tuesday, Shinzo Abe told reporters, as the country grapples with a recent spike in coronavirus cases, especially in the capital Tokyo.

"Currently, we are seeing rapid increases of new infections particularly in urban areas like Tokyo and Osaka," said Abe. The declaration hands regional governors the power to ask residents to stay inside, seek the closure of businesses that attract large crowds and commandeer land and buildings for medical purposes.

But it falls far short of the sort of lockdown measures imposed in parts of Europe, where police have patrolled the streets and fined offenders. "We envision, for a period of about one month, that we will ask further cooperation of the Japanese people to reduce person-to-person contacts that lead to infections," said Abe.

The measure does not include legal powers to enforce requests for people to stay inside, or punishments for people who fail to do so. "In Japan, even if we declare a state of emergency, we will not close cities as seen in foreign countries. Experts have told us that there is no need for such a step," said Abe.

Tokyo's Governor Yuriko Koike has already urged residents of the capital to avoid non-essential outings on weekends and to work from home during the week. Concerns are starting to be raised about medical facilities in Tokyo, with doctors saying the situation is becoming stretched and staff overrun.

"From the medical point of view, Tokyo faces a critical condition," said Haruo Ozaki, head of the Tokyo Medical Association. The measures lack the teeth seen in other parts of the world and experts say Japan's legal system restricts the government's ability to limit the movement of citizens.

"Japan is still haunted by the negative legacy of the war and the oppression of its citizens," said Yoshinobu Yamamoto, an emeritus professor of international politics at the University of Tokyo. But he said if the relatively relaxed measures proved insufficient to curb the spread of the virus, "calls for a stronger power to control people may grow".

Japan has so far been spared the sort of crisis seen in parts of Europe and the United States, with around 3,650 cases across the country -- compared to around 330,000 in the US and around 130,000 in Italy and Spain. Abe stunned the country in late February by calling for a nationwide shutdown of schools, at a time when there were only a handful of cases and few other countries had taken such a measure.

But a recent spike in cases, especially in Tokyo, has raised renewed concern. New cases in the capital have been hitting almost daily records -- 148 on Sunday and 83 cases on Monday -- still far below figures seen elsewhere but enough to prompt official action. Separately, Abe unveiled a stimulus package worth around 108 trillion yen that he said was worth 20 per cent of GDP, "an unprecedented scale".

However, Naoya Oshikubo, senior economist at SuMi TRUST, said it would not ensure Japan avoids a recession in the first half of 2020 "but will kickstart a V-shaped recovery" in the second half. The Japanese economy was tottering even before the coronavirus struck, with growing fears of a recession.

Dai-ichi Research Institute said additional restrictions in Tokyo were estimated to slash Japan's GDP by 5.1 trillion yen (USD 47 billion) for a month. The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics until July 2021 is also likely to take a chunk out of the country's GDP although the losses should be recouped when the Games go ahead.

Like other major central banks, the Bank of Japan has unveiled emergency measures to stem the economic damage..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

As infections balloon, coronavirus squeezes Europe's armed forces

Military forces across Europe have scaled back operations and imposed stricter rules on personnel to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus among staff who often live and work in close quarters, making them more vulnerable to infection. ...

President, PM, MPs to take a pay cut to fund govt's efforts to fight COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all Union ministers along with over 750 Members of Parliament&#160;MPs will take a 30 per cent salary cut for one year and the amount will be used to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, Union ministe...

India's domestic air traffic to fall to 90 mn this fiscal: Report

Domestic air traffic is expected to drop to 80-90 million passengers in the current fiscal and delivery of more than 200 planes to Indian carriers are likely to be deferred by up to two years, according to a report. The combination of COVID...

GSK to partner with Vir for potential COVID-19 treatments, invest $250 mln

British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc will invest 250 million in Vir Biotechnology Inc and collaborate to develop potential treatments for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the companies said on Monday. Drugmakers across ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020