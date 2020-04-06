Left Menu
Development News Edition

Laxmi Goldorna IPO subscribes 1.15 times amid challenging mkt; to list on NSE EMERGE

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 17:31 IST
Laxmi Goldorna IPO subscribes 1.15 times amid challenging mkt; to list on NSE EMERGE

Ahmedabad-based Laxmi Goldorna's IPO received an enthusiastic response from investors amid challenging market conditions with the issue getting subscribed by 1.15 times in NSE EMERGE platform. The IPO of Laxmi Goldorna, which is into the business of gold jewellery and affordable housing, closed on Friday. The company would be listed on NSE EMERGE after the lock-down is eased, according to a release.

Beeline Broking managed the issue, it said. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have been impacted the most due to the COVID-19 pandemic-related lockdown, and facing deep-rooted liquidity issues. However, Laxmi Goldorna has been able to garner bids of Rs 9.52 crore out of the issue size of Rs 8.28 crore. The issue received bids for 63,28,000 shares compared to the issue size of 55,20,000. Beeline Broking said that Laxmi Goldorna's IPO not only faced weak market sentiment, but it was also very difficult to manage bidding and blocking of funds by the banks, as these banks are currently guided to provide only essential services in these challenging times.

Proceeds are going to be channelised into working capital of Laxmi Goldorna's low and medium housing real estate projects in Ahmedabad. A total of 208 companies are listed on NSE EMERGE and collectively raised more than Rs 3,219 crore. During the last financial year 2019-20, as many as 13 SME companies had got listed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

One more COVID-19 death in TN: 50 people test positive

One more COVID-19 death was reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday while 50 people tested positive for coronavirus, including 48 returnees of the Delhi Tablighi Jamaat meet, taking the total number of cases to 621, a senior official said. A 57-ye...

AP-NORC poll: Pandemic impact varies by age, income level

Americans are increasingly taking preventative measures, including staying away from large crowds and avoiding touching their hands to their faces, to confront the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC...

Simbhaoli Sugars' Trust Hand Sanitisers hailed as truly a public-private partnership 'For Rural India, by Rural India' in India's fight against COVID-19

Hapur Uttar Pradesh India, April 6 ANI PRNewswire Simbhaoli Sugars Limited, whose manufacturing units are located in rural Uttar Pradesh, will aim to distribute its sanitisers to over 50 percent of all rural districts of India, with a focus...

COVID-19: CPI(M) slams Centre for suspending MPLAD scheme

Instead of suspending the MPLAD scheme, the Centre should scrap the Central Vista plan and transfer all funds from electoral bonds to tackle the coronavirus crisis, the CPIM said on Monday. CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said by sus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020