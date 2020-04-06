Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Coronavirus slowdown hopes set to boost Wall Street

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 18:32 IST
US STOCKS-Coronavirus slowdown hopes set to boost Wall Street

The Dow Jones was set to jump 700 points at the open on Monday after President Donald Trump expressed hope that the coronavirus health crisis was "leveling-off" in some of the hardest-hit U.S. states. Wall Street's main indexes fell more than 1.5% on Friday as the pandemic brought a 113-month expansion in U.S. employment to an end, a day after data showed weekly jobless claims surged to a record 6.65 million as drastic steps to save cash sparked mass staff furloughs.

Boeing Co said it was extending the suspension of production operations at its Washington state facilities and it would stop paying about 30,000 workers this week. The planemaker's shares were up 5.6% in premarket trading after falling more than 60% this year.

New York, the country's biggest hot spot, reported on Sunday that for the first time in a week virus-related deaths in the state had fallen slightly from the day before. Wall Street's fear gauge fell to its lowest in two weeks.

"Seeing signs of stabilization in New York City is probably the most important thing given the amount of capital that's controlled through managers that live in the area," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York. "It's a tremendous relief for the market (but it's) not to say that we're through the woods yet, because we're going to have a tough week or two ahead."

The S&P 500 has lost more than $7 trillion since its mid February record high in a 27% plunge marked by wild day-to-day price swings, as the novel coronavirus spread deeper in the United States and wreaked economic havoc. Profits for S&P 500 firms are expected to drop in the second quarter and investors fear more dire forecasts as demand across sectors including airlines, luxury goods and industrials evaporates. At 08:27 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 719 points, or 3.43%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 86 points, or 3.46% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 273.5 points, or 3.64%.

Goldman Sachs was one of the top gainers among Dow components, rising nearly 4%, as Wall Street's big banks tracked U.S. Treasury yields higher. Delta Airlines fell more than 6% as Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc cut its stake in the company, while Citigroup and JPMorgan cut their price targets on the stock.

Shares of American Airlines and United Airlines also fell more than 2%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on coronavirus slowdown hopes

U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, after President Donald Trump expressed hope that the coronavirus health crisis was leveling-off in some of the hardest-hit U.S. states.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 641.10 points, or 3.05, at the...

J-K authorities distribute masks among rural people to combat COVID-19

The rural development department of Jammu and Kashmir has initiated a slew of measures, including distribution of masks and sanitiser, for containment and mitigation of the coronavirus outbreak in the rural areas. Giving details, Director R...

Germany draws up plans to relax lockdown after April 19

Germany has drawn up a list of steps, including mandatory mask-wearing in public, limits on gatherings and the rapid tracing of infection chains, to help enable a phased return to normal life after its coronavirus lockdown is set to end on ...

Bank of Maharashtra gets govt mandate to collect donations for PM Cares Fund

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra&#160; BoM on Monday said the government has nominated it for collection of donations for the PM-CARES Fund to help fight COVID-19 pandemic. The contributions can be made by cash, RTGS, NEFT, IMPS, cheques and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020