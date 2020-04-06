BYJU'S sees 150% jump in new students after allowing free access 

Edutech company BYJU'S on Monday said it has witnessed a 150 per cent increase in the number of new students learning on its app after announcing free access in March 2020

The initiative, taken to support students to learn from home during the disruption caused due to COVID-19, has received an overwhelming response with students from metros and non-metros accessing lessons on the app, BYJU'S said in a release here. Over six million new students have started learning on the app in March 2020 alone

To support students in their learning journeys further, the company has introduced free 'Live Classes' on its platform. Students will now be able to learn real-time from teachers by reserving their preferred topic and slot from the schedule on BYJU'S - The Learning App, the release said. "After making our content free to assist students earlier, we have now added free 'Live Classes' on our platform, where students can attend 3-4 regular sessions per week," BYJU'S Chief Operating Officer Mrinal Mohit said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.