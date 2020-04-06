Left Menu
Sony Pictures Networks pledges Rs 10 cr to support media & entertainment industry daily wagers

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 19:40 IST
Sony Pictures Networks pledges Rs 10 cr to support media & entertainment industry daily wagers
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) on Monday announced a contribution of Rs 10 crore to support daily wage workers in media and entertainment industry in the wake of the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. With the entire media ecosystem, including all television, cinema shows and film production coming to a halt since March 20, the media and entertainment industry is grappling with mass unemployment, SPN said in a statement here.

It has especially impacted the sustenance of daily wage earners from production crews involving a gamut of people like artists, camera men, spot boys, light boys and their dependent families, it said. The network is reaching out to daily wage earners identified by their respective trade associations with free coupons, which they and their families can exchange for their daily necessities like food and essential items at select retail stores, it added.

SPN is also working with its various commissioned production houses to disburse a month's salary to each daily wage earner. Additionally, the network has also contributed to the 'Swades COVID Fund', set up by the Swades Foundation.

Founded by Zarina and Ronnie Screwvala, the foundation is providing authorities of Mumbai, Raigad and Nashik districts of Maharashtra medical equipment and consumables, procured under their direction for their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, in Mumbai, the foundation is supporting infrastructure, healthcare staff, volunteers and consumables in identified government and private hospitals.

"These unprecedented times have had a cascading impact on the media and entertainment industry, which employs a huge number of daily wage workers. As a conscientious conglomerate, it is our responsibility to direct efforts towards ensuring aid reaches our primary beneficiaries, who have contributed to the success of the network. "Besides this initiative, we are also providing coupons to the migrant workers from this daily wage workforce, which they can trade off at certain retail outlets for groceries and essential supplies. We will leverage every opportunity to help our country at large to get through trying times like these," SPN Managing Director and CEO N P Singh said.

Additionally, the network has made its channel Sony PAL available free of charge on all DTH and cable networks for two months.

