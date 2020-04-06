Left Menu
Maha Prasad Adhikari appointed governor of Nepal central bank

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-04-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 19:52 IST
The Nepal government on Monday appointed Maha Prasad Adhikari as the governor of its central bank. India-educated Adhikari along with Keshav Prasad Bhattarai and Chintamani Siwakoti were chosen as candidates for the position of the Nepal Rastra Bank governor by the recommendation committee coordinated by Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada.

Monday's Cabinet meeting decided to appoint Adhikari, 57, for the top position that remained vacant for the past three weeks following the retirement of incumbent governor Chiranjibi Nepal. Former Chief Executive Officer of Nepal Investment Board, Adhikari is a certified Chartered Accountant from Institute of Chartered Accounts of India.

