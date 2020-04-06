Maha Prasad Adhikari appointed governor of Nepal central bank

The Nepal government on Monday appointed Maha Prasad Adhikari as the governor of its central bank. India-educated Adhikari along with Keshav Prasad Bhattarai and Chintamani Siwakoti were chosen as candidates for the position of the Nepal Rastra Bank governor by the recommendation committee coordinated by Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada.

Monday's Cabinet meeting decided to appoint Adhikari, 57, for the top position that remained vacant for the past three weeks following the retirement of incumbent governor Chiranjibi Nepal. Former Chief Executive Officer of Nepal Investment Board, Adhikari is a certified Chartered Accountant from Institute of Chartered Accounts of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.