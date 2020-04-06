Left Menu
Development News Edition

Textiles sector EBITDA likely to dip by 15% in FY21: Ind-RA

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 21:45 IST
Textiles sector EBITDA likely to dip by 15% in FY21: Ind-RA

The nationwide lockdown in India is likely to impact the textiles sector both in terms of demand and supply and the EBITDA might drop by least 15 per cent in 2020-21 across the industry portfolio, a report said. India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) in a report said the fall in consumer income and increase in household leverage will continue to have a negative sentiment through FY21.

While India's dependency on imports is limited, it is dependent on exports and hence, the return of demand from the key markets including the US, the UK, the UAE and China is critical. The EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) will drop at least 15 per cent in FY21 across its textile portfolio, the report said.

Further, it said the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to continue to impact the global textile production and supply chains and thereby textile product prices. The Indian textiles industry has taken a major hit because most of Indian yarn exports are to China, it added.

The agency estimated that India's exports will be substantially hit till the first half of FY21, which had already reduced by more than 40 per cent till January 2020 due to the US-China trade war. Meanwhile, it revealed that cotton prices continued to soften in February 2020, due to lower export demand and squeezed domestic consumption.

They fell to Rs 111 per kg in February 2020, compared to Rs 118 in the same month in 2019, on account of reduced offtake by mill owners, which are facing the heat of excess production and supply disruptions amid the spread of COVID-19. However, the Cotton Corporation of India continues to hold up the stock (40 per cent of total arrivals) and would maintain the current prices over the short term.

While in the long term, a higher uncertainty regarding the duration of lockdown would be negative for the prices and pressure the liquidity of cotton spinners who are holding a cotton inventory of three to four months. The cotton yarn industry continues to face a subdued export demand.

With the sudden lockdown of the global market and lack of incremental orders from China, yarn players have begun to face pressure on liquidity, despite the softening of cotton prices. This has led to an oversupply in the domestic market which has impacted yarn prices, while the demand is not likely to improve owing to the lockdown in India and other export destinations, the opening of factories in China could be a light in the dark for these players, it added.

The majority of downstream players had to incur inventory losses due to the ongoing geo-political tensions in crude oil which led to the prices declining by more than 40 per cent month-in-month in March 2020. The losses are unlikely to be passed on till the short term.

However, lower working capital requirements and reduced raw material costs could improve the margins of the man made fibre industry in the medium term. However, lower raw material availability (purified terephthalic acid) from China amid the COVID-19 led disruptions could lead to a steady increase in domestic prices.

The fabric industry registered a marginal improvement in exports in 10 month of FY20, coupled with lower raw material costs and increased export demand from Bangladesh and other countries. However, Ind-Ra said, beginning February, the industry is facing a downfall with reduced domestic demand, leading to inventory piling up.

The fabric industry is dominated by few players which have strong liquidity to manage the downside caused by COVID-19, while small and medium-size players would face the brunt of economic lockdown, it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

LCK shifting to franchise model in 2021

Riot Korea announced League of Legends Champions Korea will move to a franchising system for the 2021 season. LCK had been the final League of Legions region to budge to franchising and will make the transition during the competitive league...

Tamil Nadu reports 50 more Covid-19 cases, state's total reaches 621

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh on Monday said that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 621. With 50 new COVID19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu today including 48 from Tablighi Jamaat, the total posit...

UK's Raab says he last spoke to PM Johnson at weekend

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday he had not spoken to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is in hospital with the coronavirus, since the weekend. Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday and was undergoing tests on Monda...

North eastern girl spat on in Mumbai: NCW

The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of an incident where a miscreant allegedly spat on a girl from the North East at Kalina Market area in Mumbai, calling it a case of racial discrimination amid coronavirus outbreak. The NCW said it wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020