Train coaches into isolation wards in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 00:11 IST
The Northern Railways on Monday converted several train coaches into isolation wards to assist the Jammu administration in the fight against COVID-19. At the Jammu railway station, several rail coaches were converted into isolation wards with all type of facilities, officials said. The coaches have been modified for the purpose, they said.

