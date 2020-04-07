Left Menu
Development News Edition

JPMorgan Q1 results announcement mistakenly released on Business Wire

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 02:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 02:59 IST
JPMorgan Q1 results announcement mistakenly released on Business Wire

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. bank, accidentally released its first-quarter results announcement without any financial numbers on Monday via press release distribution site Business Wire. "This was an error and we are reporting on April 14th," JPMorgan spokesman Andrew Gray said.

The release titled "JPMorgan Chase reports first-quarter 2020 financial results" did not mention any reported metrics and was later taken down by Business Wire. JPMorgan was one of the companies that moved from reporting its full set of results on Business Wire to its website in 2016 to avoid being hacked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Fox executives indicted in U.S. FIFA corruption probe

U.S. prosecutors on Monday accused two former 21st Century Fox Inc executives of paying millions of dollars in bribes to secure lucrative media and marketing rights to soccer matches, the latest charges in a long-running investigation of co...

Trump says had 'very nice' conversation with Biden

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he had a very nice conversation with Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden about the coronavirus crisis.He gave me his point of view, and I fully understood that. And we just had a very frien...

Hall of Famer, Tigers icon Kaline dies at 85

Hall of Famer Al Kaline, who spent all 22 of his seasons with the Detroit Tigers, died on Monday, according to the Detroit Free Press. He was 85. The cause of death wasnt immediately known. The Free Press said Kaline died at his home in Blo...

World leaders wish UK PM Johnson a quick recovery

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons admission to intensive care with coronavirus prompted an outpouring of well-wishes from world leaders on Monday. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen wished Johnson a speedy and full recovery....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020