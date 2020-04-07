Left Menu
Development News Edition

Would be surprised if India doesn't allow export of Hydroxychloroquine to US: Trump

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2020 07:23 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 07:23 IST
Would be surprised if India doesn't allow export of Hydroxychloroquine to US: Trump

US President Donald Trump has said he would be surprised if India did not allow the export of Hydroxychloroquine tablets to the United States despite a request made to New Delhi over the subject. Last week Trump said that he has sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the sale of Hydroxychloroquine tablets ordered by the US to treat the growing number of coronavirus patients in his country, hours after India banned the export of the anti-malarial drug. “I would be surprised if he would, you know, because India does very well with the United States,” Trump told reporters during a press briefing at the White House on Monday.

Hydroxychloroquine tablet is used to prevent and treat malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, among other ailments. The drug is seen as to offer a viable therapeutic solution to coronavirus that has so far taken the lives of more than 10,000 Americans and infected over 3.6 lakhs, just in a matter of weeks. Last month, India imposed a ban on export on Hydroxychloroquine, on which Trump is now banking heavily in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. India has received similar requests from several other countries including its immediate neighbours like Sri Lanka and Nepal. India has said that it is reviewing its export ban order.

Notably, India's decision to ban the exports of Hydroxychloroquine is driven by its desire to take stock of the domestic requirements and ensure that the country has enough in its kitty. Reiterating that for many years, India has been taking advantage of the US on trade, Trump said that he would be surprised if New Delhi was to stop export of Hydroxychloroquine to the US.

“So, I would be surprised if that were his decision. He'd have to tell me that. I spoke to him Sunday morning, called him, and I said we'd appreciate your allowing our supply to come out. If he doesn't allow it to come out, that would be okay, but of course there may be retaliation. Why wouldn't there be?” Trump said. On Monday, a senior State Department official said that India has been a significant partner of the US in the pharmaceutical sector and it expects similar cooperation to continue between the economies. “India has long been a significant partner of the United States and the pharmaceutical sector,” Alice G Wells, the Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, told reporters during a press briefing.

The Trump administration has already created a national strategic stockpile of 29 million doses of the malaria drug, anticipating that its test results on more than 1,500 COVID-19 patients in New York is yielding positive results. Scientists have begun testing Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine as candidates for potential COVID-19 treatments and the FDA last week issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the prescription of the drugs in certain circumstances. In addition to New York, COVID-19 patients in several States are being treated with Hydroxychloroquine, including Michigan and Texas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump announces 3M deal for millions of masks

President Donald Trump on Monday announced a deal with US manufacturing giant 3M to provide millions of facemasks to combat the coronavirus pandemic after a dispute over foreign distribution. We have reached a very amicable agreement with 3...

NBA-No decision on resuming play before May, says Commissioner Silver

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on Monday there will be no decision on ending the leagues coronavirus shutdown until May at the earliest.Silver, speaking on the NBAs Twitter account as part of the leagues new NBATogether initiative, said,...

Vietnamese hat seller turns to homemade face shields in virus fight

For nearly three decades, Quach My Linh has sold hats at Ba Chieu market in Vietnams bustling Ho Chi Minh City. But following a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the 42-year-old vendor has turned to making plastic f...

NEWSMAKER- Cardinal George Pell polarised Australia

Cardinal George Pells ambition, intellect and ability to befriend influential people saw him rise from his childhood home in an Australian gold mining town to become the Vaticans third-most senior official.Pells ascension to the highest ran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020