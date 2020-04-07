Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks rise on stimulus, drop in new coronavirus cases

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-04-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 10:24 IST
China stocks rise on stimulus, drop in new coronavirus cases
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

China stocks rose about 2% on Tuesday as markets resumed trading after a long weekend, with investor sentiment lifted by Beijing's latest stimulus to shore up the world's second-largest economy and a drop in the new coronavirus cases.

** The Shanghai Composite index climbed 1.74% to 2,812.14 by the midday break. Chinese markets were closed on Monday for the Qingming Festival holiday.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.97%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 1.3%, the consumer staples sector up 2.71%, the real estate index gaining 0.83% and the healthcare sub-index up 2.13%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.3% to 9,681.07, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.28% at 23,815.49.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 2.69% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 2.85%.

** China's central bank said on Friday it was cutting the amount of cash that small banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 400 billion yuan ($56.38 billion) in liquidity to shore up the economy, which has been badly jolted by the coronavirus crisis.

** China has about 4,000 small and mid-sized banks. The latest cuts would lower their RRR to 6%.

** Overall, China is stepping up its domestic counter-cyclical measures to combat the epidemic's hit, though investors need to pay attention to the negative impact on external demand given the uncertainties around the outbreak overseas, Sinolin Securities analysts said in a report.

** Mainland China reported a drop in the new coronavirus cases after closing its borders to virtually all foreigners to curb imported infections, while the central city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, saw no new deaths for the first time.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.88% while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.66%.

** The yuan was quoted at 7.0817 per U.S. dollar, 0.17% firmer than the previous close of 7.0938.

** As of 04:16 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 26.99% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Russian Doll Season 2 synopsis revealed, Imminent season consists of 8 episodes

Will Sherlock Season 5 be renewed? What else we can expect from fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Reaction to the acquittal of Cardinal Pell on child sex offences

Ex-Vatican Treasurer George Pell, 78, was released from jail on Tuesday after Australias highest court acquitted him of charges of sexually assaulting two teenaged choirboys in the 1990s.The decision by the High Court of Australia to overtu...

Soccer-Spurs' Son set for chemical warfare training in South Korea

Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min will be exposed to tear gas, undertake live-fire drills and go on a 30km loaded march during three weeks of intense military training in South Korea this month, a Marine Corps official told Reuters on...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

The number of coronavirus infections exceeded more than 1.32 million globally, with 74,087 deaths, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open httpstmsnrt.rs...

FACTBOX-Reaction to the acquittal of Cardinal Pell on child sex offences

Ex-Vatican Treasurer George Pell, 78, was released from jail on Tuesday after Australias highest court acquitted him of charges of sexually assaulting two teenaged choirboys in the 1990s.The decision by the High Court of Australia to overtu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020