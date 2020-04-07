London stocks jump 3.0% despite PM Johnson in ICU

The London stock market rallied 3.0 percent in opening deals on Tuesday, despite news that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was battling the coronavirus in an intensive care unit (ICU)

London's benchmark FTSE 100 of major UK companies jumped 3.0 percent to 5,571.09 points, amid Europe-wide gains as some of the world's worst-hit countries reported falling COVID-19 death rates

Frankfurt's DAX won 3.7 per cent to 10,445.50 points and the Paris CAC 40 leapt 3.2 per cent to 4,485.32 compared with Monday's closing levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.