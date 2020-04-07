London stocks jump 3.0% despite PM Johnson in ICU

London stocks jump 3.0% despite PM Johnson in ICUPTI | London | Updated: 07-04-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 13:31 IST
The London stock market rallied 3.0 percent in opening deals on Tuesday, despite news that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was battling the coronavirus in an intensive care unit (ICU)
London's benchmark FTSE 100 of major UK companies jumped 3.0 percent to 5,571.09 points, amid Europe-wide gains as some of the world's worst-hit countries reported falling COVID-19 death rates
Frankfurt's DAX won 3.7 per cent to 10,445.50 points and the Paris CAC 40 leapt 3.2 per cent to 4,485.32 compared with Monday's closing levels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Coronavirus: Use free time to hone skills like Newton did during London plague, IIT tells students
British broadcaster ITV says all TV advertising impacted by coronavirus
Physical education online: British children join exercise lesson from home
British broadcaster ITV pulls dividend, outlook as coronavirus hits
London stocks slide as lockdown hits