Dabur group commits Rs 21 crore in fight against COVID-19 

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 14:06 IST
Home grown Dabur group on Tuesday pledged Rs 21 crore to support the relief efforts and help the immediate needs of people affected from the COVID-19 pandemic. The group will also provide assistance to people engaged in frontline efforts to fight the virus and support to members of vulnerable sections of the society and migrant workers, who are the hardest hit by this pandemic, , according to a statement.

“We have earmarked a fund of Rs 21 crore towards relief efforts... Out of this pledged amount, a sum of Rs 11 crore is being contributed to PM CARES Fund by Dabur India and other entities in the Group,” said Dabur India Ltd Chairman Amit Burman said. Extending its help, group has started providing health and hygiene kits to police personnel across the country which includes face masks, hand sanitisers and immunity-boosting medicines.

“We are working with local NGOs and community leaders in extending support towards provision of nutritious meals and medicines to people in need during this lockdown,” it said. One of the group companies, Lite Bite Foods, is preparing and supplying around 2,500 meals every day for the migrant workers.

Another group company Oncquest Laboratories is endeavouring to undertake COVID-19 tests for a significant number of below poverty line (BPL) patients free of cost. “We have rolled out a special Insurance scheme ‘Dabur Aashray’ for over 600 individuals who are currently not covered under the Corporate and State Insurance Scheme to support them and take care of their medical needs in case of any emergency arising out of COVID-19,” it added.

India is presently going through an unprecedented complete lockdown of three weeks, ending on April 14, to prevent the spread of the virus. According to the latest report from the Union Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 4,421 and the death toll is now 114..

