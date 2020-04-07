Left Menu
Producing face shields at manufacturing plants to counter coronavirus pandemic: Ford India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 17:13 IST
Auto maker Ford India on Tuesday said it is manufacturing face shields at its manufacturing plants which would be distributed among doctors, paramedics and emergency staff. The maker of models like Endeavour and EcoSport said it has come up with a team at its manufacturing plants at Sanand and Chennai to produce face shields.

The protective face shield is designed and developed by Ford engineers and will be distributed to frontline workers – doctors, paramedics, sanitary workers and emergency staff, Ford India said in a statement. Alongside its commitment to contribute to Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF), the company is following up with a global COVID-19 Donation Match program to raise USD 1 million potential aid for groups battling the pandemic across the globe, it added.

Through the COVID-19 Donation Match, Ford Fund is giving employees, as well as their families and friends, an opportunity to donate to non-profits and other community organisations in their efforts to meet coronavirus-related needs in more than 20 countries around the world. In India, the initiative will take care of specially-abled communities during the time of crisis, it said.

“Health and safety of our workforce, customers and communities is our highest priority. From knowledge to resources, we are deploying everything in our means to help fight this pandemic,” Ford India executive director Marketing, Sales and Service Vinay Raina said. The company has also rolled out initiatives for its customers, like price protection for vehicles booked until April 30, warranty extension and extension of service timelines.

