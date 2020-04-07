Left Menu
JK Tyre provides food supplies to over 10k migrants, daily workers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 18:10 IST
In a bid to support the country's fight against COVID-19, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd on Tuesday said is providing food supplies to over 10,000 daily earners and migrants in every region, besides organising health camps in 25 villages in the vicinity of its manufacturing facilities across India. The company, in a statement, said it is extending support to government officials, police department and government hospital employees with packed food and drinking water with the help of NGOs. Already, more than 50 plus medical camps have been set up in several villages to conduct first-level screening for COVID-19 symptoms among citizens and awareness drives were conducted for 5,000 truck drivers, suppliers and vendors.

Additionally, district health departments have been provided with ambulance, safety materials, masks, soaps and hand gloves. Isolation wards have been created near the plants and infrastructure support is being provided at primary health centers, it added. Further, the company has also set up a Corona Task-Force to undertake measures for supporting the needs, health and well-being of colleagues, partners, and their families.

Initiatives like virtual training sessions and interactive webinars with medical experts are being organised to help them cope with the impact of COVID-19, it added. “We all are faced with an unprecedented challenge and the world has become as one community in its efforts towards arresting the spread of COVID-19," JK Tyre and Industries Chairman and Managing Director Raghupati Singhania said.

While the company is ensuring the safety of employees, there is a large section of society that remains deprived of basic facilities, he said adding that JK Tyre is humbled to play its part in the relief efforts aimed towards the marginalised communities. Among other steps, the company said it has fumigated nearby villages covering more than 25,000 people, distributed more than 20,000 hand sanitizers and masks, created awareness about safety precautions in more than 150 villages through door-to-door visits, banners and posters at prominent locations and public address systems.

