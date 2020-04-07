Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St jumps at open on coronavirus slowdown hopes

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 19:07 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St jumps at open on coronavirus slowdown hopes

U.S. stocks jumped at the opening bell on Tuesday, as early signs of a slowdown in coronavirus cases in U.S. hot spots raised hopes that sweeping lockdown measures were working.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 857.45 points, or 3.78%, at the open to 23,537.44. The S&P 500 opened higher by 74.97 points, or 2.81%, at 2,738.65, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 216.75 points, or 2.74%, to 8,129.99 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

WeWork sues SoftBank after $3-bln tender offer falls through

WeWorks owner, The We Company, has sued SoftBank Group, challenging its largest shareholders decision to terminate a 3 billion tender offer for shares in the office-space sharing firm. An independent two-member special committee of The We C...

Social media content takedown orders need to come via proper legal notices: IAMAI

Although social media companies are acting against spreading misinformation and fake news, any request to remove content needs to come via proper legal notice, industry body IAMAI said on Tuesday. The Internet and Mobile Association of Indi...

WeWork sues SoftBank after $3-bln tender offer falls through

WeWorks owner, The We Company, has sued SoftBank Group, challenging its largest shareholders decision to terminate a 3 billion tender offer for shares in the office-space sharing firm. An independent two-member special committee of The We C...

'Don't lock down humanity', Odisha govt tells landlords after 2 nurses evicted from rented houses

Two nurses working in a private hospital were evicted from their rented houses here on Tuesday, after which the Odisha government urged landlords not to lock down humanity during the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of nove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020