Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pharma stocks in heavy demand; zoom up to 20 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 19:53 IST
Pharma stocks in heavy demand; zoom up to 20 pc

Pharma stocks on Tuesday gained up to 20 per cent after the government relaxed export curbs on some pharma ingredients and medicines. Shares of Morepen Laboratories zoomed 19.94 per cent, Nectar Lifesciences 19.93 per cent, Marksans Pharma 19.91 per cent, Vivimed Labs 19.38 per cent and RPG Life Sciences 18 per cent on the BSE.

Likewise, Aurobindo Pharma jumped 16.52 per cent, Laurus Labs gained 15.24 per cent, Indoco Remedies 13.94 per cent, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories 13.94 per cent and Torrent Pharmaceuticals 13.68 per cent. AstraZeneca Pharma India stock jumped 12.08 per cent, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 10.96 per cent, IPCA Laboratories 10.06 per cen, Jubilant Life Sciences 10 per cent and Natco Pharma 9.59 per cent.

The BSE Healthcare index jumped 8.95 per cent to close at 13,504.01. "The government eased curbs on exports of 24 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and their formulations, which lifted the pharma index," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said.

The government on Monday relaxed export curbs on 24 pharma ingredients and medicines, including vitamin B1 and B12, according to an official notification. The move assumes significance as certain pharma companies have raised concerns over these restrictions. PTI SUM ANU ANU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Impossible dilemma? World watches Italy as businesses plead to return to work

Many Italian companies and academics are pressing the government to reopen factories to prevent an economic catastrophe, as the world watches how the first Western country to impose a lockdown can extricate itself from the unprecedented mea...

Kvitova relishes 'weird' training return with no goal

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova said she enjoyed her first outdoor training on Tuesday as the Czech government reopened sports grounds to ease its COVID-19 measures, but she complained practicing with no goal felt weird. Kvitovas ...

MPLADS Fund: Centre's decision 'detrimental', says Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the Centres decision to suspend the MPLAD fund for two years was detrimental and it should be allowed to be used for fighting the Covid-19 in respective constituencies of the Members of...

Just recovered from COVID-19, Lucknow doc wants to get back to frontline

Discharged from hospital on Tuesday after being treated for coronavirus, Dr Tauseef Khan is raring to get back into the fight against COVID-19. I am the best person to work with coronavirus positive patients and make them understand things,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020