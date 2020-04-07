Left Menu
UBS Principal Capital Asia buys IndusInd Bank shares worth Rs 197 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 21:27 IST
UBS Principal Capital Asia buys IndusInd Bank shares worth Rs 197 cr

UBS Principal Capital Asia Ltd on Tuesday picked up shares worth over Rs 197 crore in IndusInd Bank Ltd through an open market transaction. As per the bulk deal data on NSE, UBS bought 53,83,066 shares of the private lender at an average price of Rs 367 apiece, taking the total deal value to Rs 197.55 crore.

On NSE, shares of IndusInd bank on Tuesday rallied 25 per cent to close at Rs 391.5 apiece. In a separate transaction, Axis Trustees Services Ltd offloaded Reliance Capital Ltd shares worth nearly Rs 72 lakh.

Axis Trustees sold 15,98,321 shares at an average price of Rs 4.5 per scrip, valuing the deal at Rs 71.92 lakh. On NSE, shares of Reliance Capital closed at Rs 4.5 apiece.

