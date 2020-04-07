Punjab to reduce fixed charges for electricity consumers

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced reduction in fixed charges for electricity consumers, along with deferment of deadline for payment of bills. He also instructed the power department to provide uninterrupted supply to all health care institutions, a government release said here.

The power utility, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), will have to bear an additional burden of Rs 350 crore due to the various reliefs announced for the consumers, it said. The chief minister also lauded the employees of the power utility for their untiring efforts in maintaining continuous supply of power amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Amarinder also asked to not carry out any electricity disconnection against non-payment of bills till restrictions are withdrawn by the Authority. The reliefs have been announced in view of the unprecedented situation in which consumers are unable to pay their dues to PSPCL, the release said.

As per the chief minister's directives, due date of electricity bills of all domestic and commercial consumers having current monthly/bi-monthly bills up to Rs 10,000 payable on or after March 20 has been extended up to April 20, without levy of late payment surcharge. Further, 1 per cent rebate will be given to consumers (exclusive of any previous arrears) who will pay electricity bills online through digital modes by original due date.

The same applies to all electricity bills payable on or after March 20, 2020 of all the industrial consumers – Medium Supply (MS) and Large Supply (LS). Fixed charges for industrial consumers will also be exempted for the next two months with effect from March 23.

Since the revised energy charges will be paid by consumers and will not be considered for subsidy, the MS and LS industrial consumers, whose units remained closed during the period, will not be required to pay any electricity dues. The government also released Rs 183 crore for disbursement of social security pensions, Rs 296 crore for MGNREGA related payments and Rs 89 crore towards second installment of the special assistance announced for construction workers to tide over the COVID-19 exigency.

The social security pension amount will benefit nearly 24.69 lakh beneficiaries including elderly, widow and disabled, it said. Meanwhile, to ensure better delivery of police services during the COVID-19 lockdown, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta on Tuesday engaged with people, eliciting their views and answering their queries during an hour-long online feedback session.

The DGP answered over 50 different questions during the Facebook session, viewed by over 88,500 viewers, asked by people from most districts of Punjab on various issues including online e-pass system launched by Punjab Police, functioning of DIAL 112 Helpline, migrant labour issues, besides surveillance of curfew enforcement through drones and supply of food, medicines and essential goods during curfew, the release said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.