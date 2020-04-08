Left Menu
Diamond prices slides in March as COVID-19 spreads

Diamond prices fell in March as the spreading coronavirus led to a dramatic decline in the global economy. Diamond markets are under pressure and facing a severe liquidity crisis as jewelry retail, diamond manufacturing, and trading shut down.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-04-2020 11:27 IST
Diamond prices slides in March as COVID-19 spreads.. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): Diamond prices fell in March as the spreading coronavirus led to a dramatic decline in the global economy. Diamond markets are under pressure and facing a severe liquidity crisis as jewelry retail, diamond manufacturing, and trading shut down. The RapNet Diamond Index (RAPI) for one-carat diamonds dropped 6.8 percent during the month and 8.7 percent in the first quarter.

(c) Copyright 2020, Rapaport USA Inc Prices slumped amid slowing demand and increasing supply. Manufacturers bought large volumes of rough between December and February, anticipating strong inventory replacement after a good US holiday season.

De Beers' rough sales exceeded USD 1.3 billion in those three months preceding the pandemic, while Alrosa's reached USD 1.1 billion. De Beers canceled its March sight, and Alrosa allowed customers to defer their full allocations in early April. Rough prices are expected to decline when sales resume. Prices at March rough auctions slid from 15 percent to 25 percent. Meanwhile, production at the major mining companies has continued, adding to the inflated inventory they held at the beginning of the year.

Polished demand weakened as the coronavirus intensified. Polished exports from India fell 41 percent year on year in February. Shipments from Belgium dropped 38 percent and Israel's plummeted by 73 percent. Inventory rose among diamond manufacturers and dealers, with new supply becoming available while demand stayed frozen. We estimate that midstream inventory increased 20 percent from the beginning of the year to mid-March.

It is unclear how long the pandemic will continue and the full extent to which it will impact the global economy. The industry must emphasize online trading and improve its e-commerce jewelry platforms in this environment. It must also prepare strong marketing campaigns for when demand recovers. Following this period of quarantine and isolation, people will crave emotional connections more than ever, providing the industry an opportunity to strengthen the desirability and value of diamonds.

For the in-depth diamond price, supply and demand data, subscribe to the Rapaport Research Report. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Govt plans 'larger force' to replace frontline workers engaged in COVID-19 management

Asserting that India faces a significantly higher threat from COVID-19, the central government has decided to create a larger force to replace frontline workers engaged in various works to tackle the pandemic and its exponential increase. I...

