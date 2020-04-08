Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adani Green Energy shares jump 5 pc on Total SA deal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 11:43 IST
Adani Green Energy shares jump 5 pc on Total SA deal

Shares of Adani Green Energy gained 5 per cent on Wednesday after Total SA said it has invested Rs 3,707 crore in a solar energy joint venture with the domestic firm. The scrip jumped 4.90 per cent to Rs 166.80 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it gained 4.97 per cent to Rs 166.85. Total SA on Tuesday said it has invested Rs 3,707 crore to set up 50:50 joint venture with Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) through its step-down subsidiary.

The closing of the transaction in the current environment reinforces the strength of the relationship between the partners and further underscores robust climate commitment of both partners, it stated. The French energy firm had last year picked up a 50 per cent stake in the 5 million tonnes per year LNG import terminal that the Adani Group is building at Dhamra in Odisha's Bhadrak district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar firms as virus worries return

The dollar found a footing on Wednesday as investors returned to safe-havens, reversing some risk currency gains made on hopes the coronavirus crisis in Europe and New York was slowing.The greenback rose on most majors, a day after sufferin...

Govt plans 'larger force' to replace frontline workers engaged in COVID-19 management

Asserting that India faces a significantly higher threat from COVID-19, the central government has decided to create a larger force to replace frontline workers engaged in various works to tackle the pandemic and its exponential increase. I...

Govt plans 'larger force' to replace frontline workers engaged in COVID-19 management

Asserting that India faces a significantly higher threat from COVID-19, the central government has decided to create a larger force to replace frontline workers engaged in various works to tackle the pandemic and its exponential increase. I...

Korean Air puts 70 per cent of staff on leave

South Koreas flag carrier Korean Air will put 70 percent of its 19,000 staff on furlough, it said, as it scrambles to cope with the coronavirus pandemic that has brought global aviation to a standstill. The airline industry is among the sec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020