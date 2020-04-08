30% Remote Systems Expected to be Compromised: Infopercept

Work from home concept due to the nationwide lockdown has made systems more vulnerable to cyber-attacks AHMEDABAD, India, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many of us receive anonymous emails with the latest updates about COVID-19. There are high chances that these emails are the handiwork of cyber attackers who are keen to exploit the pandemic by spreading malicious activity and launching spam campaigns relating to the outbreak of the virus, according to the Global Threat Index of a leading security solutions provider. At the same time, the unique situation, where lakhs of people across India and the world over are working from home, has also given rise to a whole new set of cybersecurity challenges, especially advance attacks. Cybersecurity experts foresee a huge jump in cybercrimes in the coming days, and expect at least three times more cyber-attacks in 2020 as compared with 2019.

"Millions of people are working from remote locations. The main concern is that the remote network is vulnerable. There is not much patching or monitoring, and there are no controls. Cyber attackers are targeting remote networks through fake documents, emails, and apps to execute advance attacks on the endpoints. We believe that in the absence of adequate safeguard measures, at least 30% of the systems which have moved to vulnerable remote networks will be compromised," said Jaydeep Ruparelia, Co-Founder of Ahmedabad-based Infopercept Consulting, a leading cyber security specialist and IT solutions provider. "The compromised systems will create a nightmare for businesses when they get back to their actual network. The compromised systems will scale horizontally, severely impacting digital assets of businesses.

While companies are ready with Virtual Private Networks, Anti-Virus, 2 Factor Authentication, Best Practices, and Compliances, the real challenge lies in advance attacks, against which these measures are not sufficient. Cyber attackers fool users and take advantage of system vulnerabilities by creating fake documents, websites, apps, and emails, which cannot be detected using traditional solutions, to plant malware in vulnerable systems.

Infopercept provides an additional layer of security using a disruptive solution that diverts the hackers to decoys and not affecting the actual environment. We adopt the same methodology as the attackers, but to safeguard the systems. We morph applications and use the concept of moving target defence to protect the system from advance attacks. In simple words, the target keeps on moving, and the attacker is not able to hit the right target," Jaydeep Ruparelia added..

Jiten Bhalgama, Director Technology Optimization Centre, Infopercept Consulting, said, "Most companies do not have the required tools and techniques to fight the advance attacks at end points and servers." "Infopercept is among the very few vendors that has the required resources for the comprehensive strategy to fight advance attack," said Deepak Bhavsar, Director Security Optimization Center. Infopercept urges businesses to opt for a compromised assessment of remote systems before connecting them to the actual network.

"We isolate the systems and do a compromise assessment by planning traps to catch the attackers. This approach is similar to the physical world wherein to prevent spread of Coronavirus, users coming from abroad are isolated for 14 days, monitored and allowed to go home only if they show no symptoms," added Satyakam Acharya, Director Red Team, Infopercept. About Infopercept: Based out of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Infopercept Consulting is a leading cybersecurity solutions provider and a one-stop-shop for cybersecurity and accreditation needs of its clients and partners. The firm is led by partners Jaydeep Ruparelia, Jiten Bhalgama, Deepak Bhavsar, and Satyakam Acharya, who are working in this domain for more than 15 years. It has presence across several cities in India and overseas in USA, Sri Lanka.

Infopercept's specialized core team comprises experienced veterans, technical experts, and security enthusiasts who have strong practical experience and are equipped with the latest knowledge in the cybersecurity domain, latest trends and security innovations. Infopercept runs a 24x7 Cyber Hospital with four different remote centres dedicated to Cyber Security, Security Optimization Center (SOC), Technology Optimization Center (TOC), Compliance Optimization Center (COC) and Automation On-boarding Center (AOC) where its team remotely works for customers to provide various Cyber Security Governance, Monitoring, Implementation and Testing for Secure Digital Assets.

For media query: sos@infopercept.com For more information, please visit www.infopercept.com PWR PWR.

