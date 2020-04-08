BRIEF-Qatar signs deal with IBG to increase airport capacity - aviation authority

April 8 (Reuters) -

* QATAR'S CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY SAYS VIA TWEET THAT IT HAS SIGNED DEAL WITH IBG TO INCREASE CAPACITY OF HAMAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

* QATAR CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY SAYS IN TWEET THE CONTRACT WITH IBG WILL MEET ALL REQUIREMENTS TO HOST WORLD CUP 2022

