US STOCKS-Futures edge higher as Trump suggests U.S. outbreak nearing peak

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 17:11 IST
U.S. stock index futures eked out gains on Wednesday on hopes that the coronavirus outbreak was nearing its peak in the United States, despite the country posting a record single-day jump of more than 1,800 deaths.

Volatility looked set to continue from the closing stages of Tuesday's session, when a tumble in oil prices wiped out early gains in a market still feeding on regular doses of news on corporate layoffs, cutbacks and losses. President Donald Trump, however, said late on Tuesday that the United States might be getting to the top of the "curve" of the outbreak, even as New York and several other states, posted their highest number of daily virus-related fatalities.

"Traders are trying to pick a bottom in shares and scientists are trying to pick the peak in the pandemic. Both exercises typically result in a lot of false starts before the real thing," Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group said. Measures to contain the virus have had devastating effects across American businesses, with the benchmark S&P 500 down nearly 22%, or about $6 trillion in market value, from its record high in mid February.

Tesla Inc on Tuesday became the latest U.S. company to furlough staff and cut salaries during a shut down of its U.S. production facilities. With corporate earnings season around the corner, companies are expected to outline more drastic measures as they look to bolster dwindling cash reserves.

The Trump administration on Tuesday asked Congress for $250 billion in emergency economic aid for small U.S. businesses, which would add to the $2.3 trillion in economic stimulus already approved. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pushed for the new aid package's passage as soon as Thursday.

At 07:05 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 96 points, or 0.43%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 11.5 points, or 0.44% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 47 points, or 0.59%. SPDR S&P 500 ETFs were up 0.13%.

