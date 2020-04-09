JPMorgan takes action against traders for using WhatsApp at work

Left Menu
Updated: 09-04-2020 02:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. bank, has taken action against more than a dozen traders for using WhatsApp at work, firing one and cutting bonuses for the rest, Bloomberg news reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-08/jpmorgan-fires-credit-trader-cuts-staff-bonuses-on-whatsapp-use?utm_source=google&utm_medium=bd&cmpId=google&sref=C6LRZopg on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Senior credit trader Edward Koo was formally dismissed for breaking rules by creating a WhatsApp group and using it to discuss market chatter with other trading employees, according to the report.

Koo was placed on leave in January while the bank reviewed whether he breached its policies by using WhatsApp group chats with colleagues, Bloomberg news had reported https://in.reuters.com/article/jp-morgan-trader/jpmorgan-puts-senior-credit-trader-on-leave-over-whatsapp-use-bbg-idINKBN1ZC1IA then.

