PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Dow Jones Chief Executive Will Lewis to depart https://on.ft.com/2URJFBg - Airbus cuts aircraft production by a third https://on.ft.com/39Pvv7L

- HSBC, StanChart and Lloyds drop executive bonuses https://on.ft.com/2y3mJpO Overview

- Will Lewis will step down as chief executive officer of Dow Jones, owned by Rupert Murdoch, after six years. - Airbus SE will cut jetliner production by a third, that could result in a wave of layoffs across the global aerospace supply chain.

- Top executives at British lenders HSBC Holdings Plc and Standard Chartered Plc will forgo cash bonuses and also donate part of their salaries to charities supporting victims of the coronavirus outbreak. Lloyds Banking Group Plc said its chief executive will not receive a cash bonus this year. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.