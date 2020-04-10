Bharat Padhe Online campaign launched to share suggestions with HRD Ministry

Left Menu
Union Minister for HRD Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has launched a week-long 'Bharat Padhe Online' campaign for Crowdsourcing of Ideas for Improving Online Education ecosystem of India in New Delhi today. Speaking on the occasion Union Minister said that this campaign aims to invite all the best brains in India to share suggestions/solutions directly with HRD Ministry to overcome constraints of online education while promoting the available digital education platforms.

Shri Nishank said that Ideas can be shared on bharatpadheonline.mhrd@gmail.comand on twitter by using # BharatPadheOnline up to 16th April 2020. While using Twitter one must tag @HRDMinistry and @DrRPNishank so that ideas can be notified to us, he added. The Minister said that he would like to go through the suggestions personally.

Pokhriyal said that Students and teachers are our main target audience in it and he hoped that they will participate in this campaign wholeheartedly to improve the existing online education methods. He said that students who are currently studying in schools or higher educational institutions are the ones engaging with the existing digital platforms offering various courses etc. on a daily basis. They can share what is lacking in the existing online platforms and how we can make them more engaging.

He further said that educators across the country can also come forward to contribute with their expertise and experience in the field of education. A conversation can be initiated with them, asking them that what do they think an ideal online education ecosystem should look like? Or what are the limitations of the current online education scenario of India? What challenges they face in traditional classrooms that can be addressed through Online education.

Shri Nishank once again urged all fellow Indians to participate in this unique initiative to intensify online education in India.

