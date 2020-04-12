Left Menu
Virtual classes on pvt TV channel to continue in Bengal till June 10: Edu minister

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2020 10:16 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 10:16 IST
The West Bengal government has decided to extend virtual classes originally scheduled for seven days by more than two months, having received an "overwhelming response" from the state board students. State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said the decision was taken by the government to make up for the lessons lost by the students of Classes 9 to 12 in state-aided and state-run schools, owing to the lockdown.

Chatterjee, during a video conference with reporters on Saturday, had stated that the feedback received from a large section of students since April 7, when the classes commenced on a private TV channel, has prompted the government to extend classes till June 10. "Virtual classes on 'ABP Ananda' will be held six days a week till June 10. We have received an overwhelming response from the students over the past five days. And since schools will be closed till June 10, virtual classes can be of help to them," he said.

The minister also said that the government was planning to start a similar initiative for students of Classes 5 to 8 on another TV channel. Talking about the colleges, he expressed concern over reports that guest lecturers have not received their dues.

"The state government is collating information about guest lecturers of different colleges to ensure that they get a fair deal. Colleges cannot stop their wages at this hour," he added..

