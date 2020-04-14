Left Menu
Bengal edu min meets VCs, discusses academic calender

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-04-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 23:39 IST
West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee held a meeting with vice-chancellors of 12 state-run universities on Tuesday through video conferencing and discussed the emerging situation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Chatterjee discussed issues related to the academic calender of different varsities and the postponement of two papers of the higher secondary examinations with which announcement board exam results and admission to undergraduate courses are linked, one of the vice-chancellors told PTI.

He said the minister told them to conduct more online classes and assured that the government would fast-track publication of the higher secondary exam results once the lockdown is lifted to ensure admission to undergraduate courses start as early as possible. The minister also thanked the varsities for their initiative in making hand sanitisers and masks, the vice- chancellor said.

Chatterjee did not speak to the press after the meeting that went on for over two hours..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

