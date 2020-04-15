Left Menu
Maths teacher turns innovative, uses Youtube to teach her students

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 18:25 IST
A Delhi government school teacher is ensuring that students do not miss out on blackboard teaching during the lockdown. Meet Rashmi Jha, a teacher at Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya on Raj Niwas Marg, who is giving Mathematics classes through her YouTube channel ''Ganit Pathshala''. Jha started her YouTube channel three-four days ago to help class X students study Mathematics at their own time and convenience during this time when schools are closed. "We had received an advisory from Delhi government to teach students online using Zoom app or WhatsApp. "I teach a section of students who do not have access to 24*7 internet and also Mathematics is a subject in which you just can’'t send PDFs and students can study them," she said. To ensure that students can study at their own convenience, she decided to start a YouTube channel. "Using a blackboard teaching, I explain various concepts in short videos and send the link to students. Whenever they have internet access they can study," she said.

She said she has been getting a good feedback from her students and their parents who have appreciated the idea. She said the videos have also been viewed by others apart from her students. "I have uploaded seven videos till now and next up, I also plan to upload videos to help class 9 students in Mathematics," she said.

